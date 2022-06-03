Depp Case Shows Public Square's Perils: Enter If You Dare

By Cara Salvatore (June 3, 2022, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Johnny Depp's $15 million defamation victory against ex-wife Amber Heard could chill participation in public discussions, including by lawyers who attack their clients' accusers in the media, First Amendment experts say. A Virginia jury awarded the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages on June 1 for his three defamation claims. It found actual malice by Heard involving a trio of statements in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed implying Depp abused her. The punitive damages will likely be heavily reduced under a Virginia cap. Heard won one of her three counterclaims regarding a...

