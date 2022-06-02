Care Facility Says It's Owed Coverage In BIPA Suit

By Hope Patti (June 2, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- An assisted living facility urged an Illinois federal court to deny an insurer's bid to escape coverage of a proposed class action accusing the facility of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act, arguing that policy exclusions for employment practices and statutory violations do not apply. Church Mutual Insurance Co. S.I. must defend Prairie Village Supportive Living LLC over former employee Brian Field's suit alleging that the facility collected workers' fingerprints without their consent in violation of Illinois' BIPA, according to a joint brief filed Wednesday by Prairie Village and Field. "Church Mutual does not dispute that the underlying BIPA claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS