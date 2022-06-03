Jury Awards $2.6M To Home Furnishing Co. In TM Suit

By Adam Lidgett (June 3, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A jury in New York federal court has awarded home furnishing company Lexington Home Brands nearly $2.6 million in a trademark suit against lifestyle brand Lexington Clothing Co. over the "Lexington" name. A Thursday jury verdict form showed that the Lexington Co. AB, which does business as the Lexington Clothing Co., owes Lexington Furniture Industries Inc., which does business as Lexington Home Brands, $2,566,964 after a trial in the case. While the jury awarded just $1 in nominal damages to Lexington Home Brands on a contract breach claim, Lexington Home Brands was given $1,641,963 on its trademark claims and $925,000 on...

