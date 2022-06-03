FTC Sues To Block Hospital Mergers In NJ, Utah

By Dorothy Atkins (June 3, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday that it plans to file two separate antitrust lawsuits in federal courts seeking to block recently announced hospital mergers in Utah and New Jersey, claiming that the deals will drive up health care prices for consumers. The lawsuits seek to block the merger between Utah health care competitors HCA Healthcare and Steward Health Care System in the Wasatch Front region of Utah, which surrounds Salt Lake City, as well as RWJBarnabas Health's acquisition of Saint Peter's Healthcare System in Middlesex County, New Jersey, according to the FTC. The FTC alleges that both deals will...

