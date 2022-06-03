Tenaris Inks $78M FCPA Deal Decade After Prior SEC Pact

By Dave Simpson (June 3, 2022, 12:20 AM EDT) -- Steel manufacturer Tenaris SA will pay more than $78 million to resolve claims that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday, more than a decade after the company entered into a separate deal that was the first-ever deferred prosecution agreement with the agency. The deal will end FCPA claims related to an alleged Tenaris bribery scheme involving agents of the Luxembourg-based company's Brazilian subsidiary Confab, the SEC said Thursday. Between 2008 and 2013, agents of the Brazilian subsidiary paid about $10.4 million in bribes to a Brazilian government official in an attempt to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS