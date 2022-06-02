Hertz Ch. 11 Judge Balks At Wider Probe Of Customer Arrests

By Jeff Montgomery (June 2, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge acknowledged Thursday that "systemic" problems could justify a finding that wrongly arrested Hertz auto rental customers were entitled to actual notice of the company's bankruptcy, but the judge balked at immediately approving expanded discovery by victim attorneys. Judge Mary F. Walrath told attorneys for both sides during a half-day hearing that current proposals for probing the issue by attorneys for false police report claimants are too broad and potentially prejudicial to the reorganized company's estate. "I do believe the systemic failure of the debtors may be a reason under the GM [General Motors] case, the ignition litigation...

