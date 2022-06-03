Dentsply Hit With Investor Suit Over Revenue Reporting

By Sarah Jarvis (June 3, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Dental supply company Dentsply Sirona Inc. has been hit with a proposed investor class action alleging it manipulated how it recognized certain revenue and artificially inflated its stock price before its directors ousted its CEO and several whistleblowers came forward. The City of Miami General Employees' & Sanitation Employees' Retirement Trust said in a Thursday complaint, filed in an Ohio federal court, that Dentsply, its former CEO Donald M. Casey Jr. and former Chief Financial Officer Jorge Gomez are on the hook for securities law violations from June 2021 to May 2022. Per the complaint, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company bifurcated...

