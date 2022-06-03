Attys File $2.5M Fee Bid In J&J MDL Over Tainted Sunscreen

By Hayley Fowler (June 3, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Class counsel in multidistrict litigation over allegedly tainted sunscreen products have asked a Florida federal judge for $2.5 million in attorneys' fees and $100,000 in costs after negotiating a settlement with Johnson & Johnson and Costco Wholesale Corp. If approved, the fees and costs would bring the minimum settlement value to $4.85 million, which includes $1.75 million in vouchers and a full refund to consumers who purchased certain Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products that allegedly contained the cancer-causing agent benzene, according to a motion filed Thursday in the Southern District of Florida. J&J, which also agreed to new testing protocols...

