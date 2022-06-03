Kirkland, Cooley Pilot Bristol-Myers' $4B Cancer Drug Co. Buy

By Charlie Innis (June 3, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb, advised by Kirkland, said Friday it plans to buy cancer drugmaker Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., guided by Cooley, in a deal that's worth $4.1 billion and comes as the oncology company makes headway on a medicine that treats the development of tumors. Pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb will make a tender offer to acquire Turning Point for $76 per share in cash, which comes up to a total equity value of $4.1 billion, according to a joint statement. The offer is a 122% premium to Turning Point's closing stock price Thursday. Turning Point said its leading drug, repotrectinib, is a...

