Employers Must Prepare For Revival Law Sex Abuse Claims

By Bennet Moskowitz, Molly DiRago and Sophia Dauria (June 6, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- On May 24, New York enacted the Adult Survivors Act, which provides a one-year revival window, commencing on Nov. 24 of this year, for adult victims of sexual abuse. Enactment of such revival statutes — also known as lookback period statutes — is the latest trend for #MeToo era legislatures grappling with shifting societal views of limitations periods for sexual abuse claims. Although the parameters of revival statutes can differ, they typically provide a limited period, usually at least one year, for sexual abuse victims to file civil claims that would otherwise be time-barred. Often these statutes also include prospective enlargements...

