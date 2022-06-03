Ga. Judge Keeps Most Claims In Trans Deputy's Bias Case

By Kelcey Caulder (June 3, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A health plan's exclusion of gender-conforming surgery violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act because it applies only to transgender employees, a Georgia federal judge ruled, allowing a transgender sheriff's deputy to move forward with most of her bias claims. Chief Judge Marc T. Treadwell in Macon did throw out Thursday an Americans With Disabilities Act claim over denial by Houston County's health plan of gender-conforming surgery coverage, saying Deputy Anna Lange's gender dysphoria didn't result from a physical impairment and thus was not covered under the ADA. But the judge said Lange succeeded in proving the health plan's coverage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS