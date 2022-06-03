Texas Justices Revive Houston Drainage Fee Dispute

By Katie Buehler (June 3, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday revived a lawsuit brought by two engineers alleging Houston is misallocating funds intended for drainage improvement in violation of a city charter amendment, holding that the two men have standing to bring the suit and sufficiently alleged an illegal expenditure of taxpayer dollars. In a unanimous decision, the justices reversed an intermediate appellate court ruling from December 2020 that dismissed claims by engineers James Jones and Allen Watson that city officials are improperly redirecting money from a drainage and street improvement fund. The case will now return to Harris County District Court for further proceedings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS