Fed. Circ. Backs Kingston's $13.6M Flash Memory Patent Loss

By Ryan Davis (June 3, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday affirmed a $13.6 million judgment against Kingston Technology Co. for infringing a flash memory patent, rejecting the company's argument that the judge wrongly altered the patent and finding that she merely corrected an "obvious minor clerical error." The appeals court decision leaves intact a 2020 verdict in which a jury found that Kingston should pay patent owner Pavo Solutions LLC $7.5 million in damages for willfully infringing the patent, which describes a USB flash memory device with a cover. Judge Josephine Staton of the Central District of California later added $3.8 million in enhanced damages based...

