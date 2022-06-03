Copyright Office Sued For Refusing To Register AI-Made Work

By Adam Lidgett (June 3, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- An artificial intelligence researcher has sued the U.S. Copyright Office over its refusal to grant him a copyright for a computer-generated image of a landscape called "A Recent Entrance to Paradise." An AI developed by artist and researcher Stephen Thaler generated this image, titled "A Recent Entrance to Paradise," which the U.S. Copyright Office's Review Board rejected Monday. AI researcher Stephen Thaler on Thursday filed a complaint in Washington, D.C., federal court challenging a finding that his AI-generated work didn't have "the human authorship necessary to support a copyright claim." That decision flouts the Copyright Act, the complaint alleges. "AI is...

