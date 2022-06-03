Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brand Battles: CBD Co. AmeriCanna Fights 'Africanna' TM

By Tiffany Hu (June 3, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, a CBD company called AmeriCanna is taking aim at a rival's efforts to register "Africanna" as trademarks — plus three other cases you need to know about.

'Canna' Or Cannot

AmeriCanna HLD LLC on Thursday went to the board to block two trademark applications for "Africanna" that cover non-medicated skin and hair preparations, as well as electronic cigarette liquids, that contain CBD solely derived from hemp with a THC concentration of less than .3%.

The Sacramento, Calif.-based company said the applications — filed by a Los Angeles...

