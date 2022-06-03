NJ Panel Clears Insurer From Workers' Comp Claim Coverage

By Josh Liberatore (June 3, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Berkshire Hathaway unit doesn't have to cover two property developers for a workers' compensation claim, a New Jersey appellate court ruled Friday, agreeing with a trial court that a bodily injury exclusion can't be defeated by potentially coverage-expanding language elsewhere in a policy. A two-judge panel for the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division, said Garden State Equity 1 LLC and New Town Investments LLC aren't entitled to defense coverage under their policy with United States Liability Insurance Co. The property developers sought coverage for claims brought against them by an employee of a contractor they hired to perform...

