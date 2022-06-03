Ex-Trump Adviser Navarro Indicted For Defying Jan. 6 Probe

By Jack Queen (June 3, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Former White House trade adviser Peter K. Navarro has been charged with contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice said Friday. Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, shown here in August 2020, has been charged with contempt of Congress, the DOJ said Friday. (Stefani Reynolds/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Navarro, a China hawk who spearheaded the Trump administration's aggressive trade policies and has since become a vocal booster of election conspiracies, was ordered to testify and hand over documents to lawmakers investigating efforts...

