Kutak Rock Thwarts Ex-Partner's Suit Over Cannabis Venture

By Lauraann Wood (June 3, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court on Friday permanently tossed allegations that a former Kutak Rock LLP partner was unlawfully squeezed out of an adult-use cannabis venture, saying he hasn't pointed to an improper or illegal action against him and can't prove he suffered damages. Cook County Circuit Judge Daniel Kubasiak said he dismissed the claims that three PBKM LLC entities brought over ex-partner Lance Tyson's allegedly unlawful exclusion because PBKM "has failed to and cannot state a cause of action under Illinois pleading standards." PBKM lobbed malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty and other claims against Kutak Rock, saying attorneys at the Omaha-based...

