NY Session Wraps Amid Unresolved Housing Fights

By Emma Whitford (June 3, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Two proposals that went unaddressed in New York's April budget remained in limbo as the state legislative session wrapped on Friday, including an eviction defense law and tax abatement replacement, despite hopes that housing might take center stage post-deal. Tenant advocates expressed anger that the state Legislature declined to call a vote on a bill that would give renters a defense against eviction unless there is good cause, such as nuisance behavior or failure to pay rent. Hopes for an omnibus housing bill that would lump the legislation with an extended developer tax break fizzled, they said. "We were expecting there...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS