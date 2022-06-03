SEC To Require That More Documents Be Filed Electronically

By Tom Zanki (June 3, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday unanimously enacted rules that require certain forms to be filed electronically, along with other changes the agency says will make information easier to track for investors, issuers and regulators. The SEC's new rules will mandate the electronic filing of 10 types of documents that can now be filed on paper or electronically. Regulators will also require that SEC registrants use inline XBRL formats when filing financial statements in a Form 11-K. Inline XBRL — or inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language — refers to a format that is readable by both machines and humans....

