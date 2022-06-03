Del. Judge Recommends Keeping Blood Analyzer IP Row Alive

By Andrew Karpan (June 3, 2022, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Because claims directed to computer technology aren't necessarily abstract under the Alice ruling, a patent infringement lawsuit between two companies that make rival blood sample analyzers should be kept alive for a jury to possibly consider later this month, a Delaware federal magistrate judge has recommended. Judge Christopher J. Burke issued a recommendation Tuesday in the case brought by Japanese company Sysmex against Los Angeles medical products manufacturer Beckman Coulter rejecting Beckman Coulter's argument that the two patents at the center of the dispute failed to cover anything that was patent eligible. Patent eligibility is governed by the 2014 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS