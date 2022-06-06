Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Judge Trims Claims From Verizon Billing Row

By Isaac Monterose (June 6, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge permanently tossed several breach of contract and lost revenue claims from a local exchange carrier's suit against Verizon New Jersey Inc. and Verizon Pennsylvania Inc., but he allowed claims for failing to provide telecommunications services that Tenny Journal Communications Inc. needed to operate its pay phones.

In a brief letter filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals ruled that Tenny had erred when filing another amended complaint that ended up repeating claims that had already been dismissed. According to Judge Neals, Tenny failed to meet the "extraordinary circumstances" requirements established by the Third Circuit for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!