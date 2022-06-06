NJ Judge Trims Claims From Verizon Billing Row

By Isaac Monterose (June 6, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge permanently tossed several breach of contract and lost revenue claims from a local exchange carrier's suit against Verizon New Jersey Inc. and Verizon Pennsylvania Inc., but he allowed claims for failing to provide telecommunications services that Tenny Journal Communications Inc. needed to operate its pay phones. In a brief letter filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals ruled that Tenny had erred when filing another amended complaint that ended up repeating claims that had already been dismissed. According to Judge Neals, Tenny failed to meet the "extraordinary circumstances" requirements established by the Third Circuit for...

