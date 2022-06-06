Conn. Judge Grants Retrial Over Cryptomining Ponzi Scheme

By Clarice Silber (June 6, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has granted a request for a new trial on a securities claim in a cryptocurrency-mining Ponzi scheme lawsuit, saying one of the plaintiffs' claims concerned a product that was indeed an investment contract. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shea wrote in a ruling released Friday that he will grant a new trial to a class of purported victims of a scheme by Cantor Fitzgerald LP Vice Chairman Stuart Fraser, an investor in GAW Miners LLC and ZenMiner LLC, whom they accuse of defrauding thousands of customers. A nine-person Connecticut jury released him from civil liability in November....

