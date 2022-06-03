Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: GT Real Estate Holdings

By Vince Sullivan (June 3, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- GT Real Estate Holdings LLC, a development entity associated with the owner of the Carolina Panthers, filed for Chapter 11 protection June 1 in Delaware bankruptcy court after public funding pledges failed to materialize for a sprawling practice and office facility for the NFL team. Construction of the project was shut down in March, and the debtor is planning to ensure the safety and security of the partially constructed facility through its bankruptcy case. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper watches warm-ups before an NFL game in November 2021. A holding company at the center of the team's scuttled plan for a...

