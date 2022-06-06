Music Co. Wants Lil Yachty's TM Suit Over NFTs Tossed

By Sarah Jarvis (June 6, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A U.K.-based music company is asking a California federal court to toss a trademark infringement suit alleging the business used rapper Lil Yachty's likeness and name without authorization to raise money for a line of non-fungible tokens, arguing it does not have sufficient connections to the Golden State for the court to have jurisdiction. Liverpool-based online music distribution company Ditto Ltd. — which does business as Ditto Music — and its CEO Lee James Parsons argued in a Friday memorandum supporting their motion to dismiss that Lil Yachty did not allege how the social media posts or press release at issue...

