Chancery Tosses Remainder Of Suit Against Vaccine Firm

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 3, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Friday dismissed the remaining counts of a stockholder suit alleging that company directors and a major shareholder of California biotech firm Vaxart Inc. wrongly profited from nonpublic information about efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. In a 75-page opinion, Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti rejected the final two counts in a five-count suit, tossing claims for unjust enrichment and disclosure failures against the directors named in the suit. The counts related to an amendment made to an equity incentive plan and certain compensation decisions that were made before and after the stockholders approved the amendment....

