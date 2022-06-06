CDOs Fight US Bank's Bid To Dismiss $100M Suit

By Jon Hill (June 6, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Issuers of mortgage bond-backed collateralized debt obligations are defending their more than $100 million conflict-of-interest lawsuit against their CDO trustee U.S. Bank, telling a New York federal court that the bank is wrong to seek dismissal of the case as a rehash of unsuccessful prior RMBS litigation. In a Friday brief, three Triaxx-named CDOs and their collateral manager, Triaxx Asset Management LLC, called it "blatantly false" for U.S. Bank NA to argue their current case revolves around issues that they already lost on in a previous residential mortgage-backed securities suit against the bank. That's because, according to the Triaxx plaintiffs, their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS