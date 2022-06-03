Illumina Wants 'Indefensible' $334M DNA IP Verdict Tossed

By Lauren Berg (June 3, 2022, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Illumina urged a Delaware federal judge Friday to overturn a verdict last month finding that the biotechnology company willfully infringed two Complete Genomics Inc. DNA sequencing patents and owes $334 million in damages, saying the evidence doesn't back the jury's liability finding and the size of the damage award is "indefensible." Illumina asked U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika to either grant it judgment as a matter of law or order a new trial, saying the jury's May verdict awarding CGI — a unit of China's BGI Ltd. — nearly $334 million in "excessive" royalties is based entirely on the "faulty opinions"...

