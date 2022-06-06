Ex-HSBC Banker Gets Racism Claim Resuscitated

By Ronan Barnard (June 6, 2022, 4:30 PM BST) -- A judge has revived a former HSBC employee's lawsuit against the bank for allegedly firing him because of his race and religion, ruling it was premature to throw the case out before major disagreements over facts could be resolved. Employment Appeal Tribunal Judge James Tayler overturned a decision striking out Parag Bahad's claims that HSBC Bank PLC terminated his contract because he is Indian and of a different religion, in a judgment handed down Wednesday. Judge Tayler said that it had been premature to strike out the claim, because the court wrongly decided there were no core factual issues in the...

