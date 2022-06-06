Icahn's CVR Deal Exploited Unaware Investors, Chancery Told

By Jeff Montgomery (June 6, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- An attorney for former unitholders of Carl Icahn-affiliated CVR Refining LP told Delaware's Chancellor on Monday that Icahn and his interests tried to keep public investors uninformed and misinformed before they were involuntarily cashed out in 2019, causing them to suffer up to $148 million in losses. Jeffrey M. Gorris of Friedlander & Gorris PA, counsel to public unitholders who challenged the deal, said during a post-trial argument that Icahn, Icahn Enterprises LP, CVR and its affiliates wanted to end the refiner's status as a master limited partnership for tax reasons and set about a two-step plan that enabled a call-in...

