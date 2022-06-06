GW Pharma Wants Judge To Nix Investor Suit Over $7.2B Deal

By Sarah Jarvis (June 6, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- GW Pharmaceuticals has asked a California federal judge to toss a proposed securities class action alleging the company misled investors to achieve a $7.2 billion acquisition deal, arguing that the purportedly misleading statements at issue were forward-looking and protected by cautionary language. GW asserted in a Friday memorandum supporting its motion to dismiss an amended complaint from co-lead plaintiffs Kurt Ziegler and Daniel Brady that the complaint fails to state a claim, noting among other things that the company statements they challenge are protected by the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, which protects statements about projections,...

