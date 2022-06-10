Allen & Overy Adds Farella Braun Transaction Group Head

By Jack Rodgers (June 10, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Allen & Overy LLP has added a Farella Braun & Martel LLP attorney to its corporate practice in San Francisco who spent over a decade in his previous role, the firm recently announced. Jesse Debban joins the firm as a partner after having served as chairman of the business transactions group at Farella Braun & Martel, the firm said. He will continue his work on transactional issues, joint ventures and private equity investments, the firm said. Debban is a UCLA School of Law graduate, and started his law career at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile....

