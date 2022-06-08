Paul Hastings Adds Latham Real Estate Finance Pro In LA

By James Mills (June 8, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has recruited a Latham & Watkins LLP real estate finance expert as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Pablo Clarke, who spent five years at Latham, joins the Paul Hastings real estate practice, the firm announced Monday. He advises private equity investors, lenders, real estate investment trusts and corporations on real estate transactions as well as commercial leasing. He handles mortgage and mezzanine financings, equity investments and investment trust financings, as well as acquisition and/or disposition of real estate assets. Clarke told Law360 Pulse during a Wednesday morning conversation that he was looking for a larger real...

