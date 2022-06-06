NLRB Shouldn't Get Deference, Ex-Chairman Tells 5th Circ.

By Braden Campbell (June 6, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Federal courts should not defer to the National Labor Relations Board in appeals because the agency is too inconsistent, the NLRB's former chairman told a Fifth Circuit panel Monday in arguments on a food supplier's bid to revive the Trump-era prosecutor's suit against two unions. United Natural Foods Inc. is challenging the board's May 2021 ruling that then-acting general counsel Peter Sung Ohr had unilateral power to withdraw a discrimination complaint his ousted predecessor brought against two Teamsters locals. UNFI's case before the Fifth Circuit is one of a handful of challenges stemming from President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day decision to...

