Chancery Stays Suit Over Drug Trial Disclosure Failures

By Jeff Montgomery (June 6, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Stockholders who sued a biotech company for alleged failures to disclose bad news about drug trials for the company's lone product in 2017 have had their Delaware Chancery Court case put on hold while a more fully developed federal securities action targeting the same clinical trial failure moves forward. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III ruled late Friday that the lawsuit against Geron Corp. and its directors potentially fell short of justifying a state stockholder suit decision to bypass initial demands for independent director review and litigation. Also questioned was the viability of a separate claim for director disloyalty under the In...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS