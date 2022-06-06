Chrysler Fights Class Cert. Bid In Faulty Head Restraint Suit

By Carolina Bolado (June 6, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Chrysler is urging a Florida federal judge to deny class certification to a group of car owners suing the automaker over allegedly defective headrest safety devices, saying they lack standing because the proposed class encompasses vehicle models that the plaintiffs did not buy and they never experienced the alleged defect. In a filing Sunday, Chrysler said the three named plaintiffs bought or leased only two of the 11 vehicles from model years 2010 to 2018 that they allege are defective because of insufficiently robust plastic in the active head restraints, which are designed to click forward a couple of inches in...

