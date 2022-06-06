Dems Push Bill To Streamline Non-Citizen Military Citizenship

By Daniel Wilson (June 6, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Six Democratic representatives introduced legislation on Monday intended to make it easier for immigrant servicemembers to obtain U.S. citizenship, while also offering a path to permanent residency for some previously deported non-citizen veterans. H.R. 7946, also known as the Veteran Service Recognition Act, would allow new immigrant servicemembers to rapidly apply for citizenship, while also introducing a new way of halting removal proceedings for existing servicemembers, veterans and their families, and offering a pathway for previously deported veterans to seek permanent residency, according to the lawmakers. "I introduced the Veteran Service Recognition Act with several of my colleagues to provide an...

