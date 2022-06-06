High Court Agrees To Hear Montana Easement Case

By Nate Beck (June 6, 2022, 11:04 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a case from two Montana landowners who argue the U.S. Forest Service improperly opened an access road across their land to the public, in a dispute challenging the statute of limitations in a federal law governing property easement suits. The landowners, neighbors Larry Wilkins and Jane Stanton, initially sued in 2018 in federal district court, claiming the Forest Service in 2006 opened a road previously designated for logging to the public, leading to an increase in traffic through their properties, and at least one unfortunate incident. In 2019, someone passing through shot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS