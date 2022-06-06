What Writer Wants Is High Court To Hear 'What Men Want' Suit

By Andrew Karpan (June 6, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A screenwriter who lost his case alleging that Paramount's hit rom-com "What Men Want" ripped off his unproduced script now wants the U.S. Supreme Court to take a look at the "dangerous recent trend" of quick dismissals of copyright cases that are affirmed by the Ninth Circuit. Aspiring screenwriter Joe Carlini had gone to district court in 2019 on allegations that "What Men Want," which starred Taraji P. Henson, ripped off a script he co-wrote called "What The F Is He Thinking?" A two-time Upper Midwest Regional Emmy winner, Carlini had tried and failed to sell the script in 2015. His petition to...

