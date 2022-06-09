Ex-Hunton Litigator Joins BakerHostetler In LA

By James Mills (June 9, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has continued the expansion of its California team by welcoming an ex-Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP litigator as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Phillip Eskenazi, who spent 14 years at Hunton, joined the BakerHostetler litigation practice group, the firm announced Monday. He handles securities and corporate litigation, focusing his practice largely on complex commercial disputes, including class actions and wage and hour claims. He also handles shareholder disputes, fiduciary duty claims and financial reporting issues. "I am enthusiastic about the firm's strategic West Coast commitment and growth and am looking forward to being part of this effort, and practicing...

