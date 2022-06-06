Lawyers Want $3.6M Award In Insurance Software Breach Suit

By Ganesh Setty (June 6, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- One-third of an $11 million settlement to resolve a data-breach class action against Zywave Inc., a software provider for insurance companies, should go toward attorney fees, the three named plaintiffs in the case told a Texas federal court. Jay Heath, Edward Shapiro and Daisy Becerra Lopez said in a motion Friday that a roughly $3.67 million fee award is reasonable both under the percentage method and "lodestar" method used by courts in the Fifth Circuit to determine an attorney fee award's appropriateness. The plaintiffs in a class action in a Texas federal court say that one-third of the $11 million settlement...

