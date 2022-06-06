Harlem Tenants Sue For Overdue Repairs After Deadly Fire

By Grace Dixon (June 6, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Tenants in a Harlem apartment building damaged by a deadly fire last November filed suit against their landlord in New York housing court, alleging the landlord has refused to address long-standing disrepair and as well as damage from the recent fire. Current and displaced residents of 14 apartments at 1833 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. filed suit against landlord Manhattanville Holdings LLC and property manager David Israel on Friday and announced a concurrent rent strike on Monday, seeking purportedly overdue repairs and the return of tenants displaced by the fire. The tenants tied the Nov. 19 fire that left two residents dead...

