'Top Gun: Maverick' Flies Right Into IP Danger Zone, Suit Says

By Adam Lidgett (June 6, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Family members of the writer who wrote the story on which the hit 1986 movie "Top Gun" was based has filed a copyright lawsuit over its newly released sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick." Shosh Yonay and Yuval Yonay on Monday filed a complaint in California federal court against Paramount Pictures, claiming the studio was "thumbing its nose" at federal copyright law. The studio acquired movie rights in the 1980s to eventually produce the original "Top Gun," based on Ehud Yonay's 1983 magazine story about U.S. Navy pilots, but the plaintiffs got the copyright back in 2020, according to the complaint. The suit...

