Broadband Co. Shells Out $16.6M For Lifeline Violations

By Christopher Cole (June 6, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- An Ohio telecom agreed to hand over $16.6 million to the Universal Service Fund, primarily for repayments, to resolve long-running accusations that it bilked the Federal Communications Commission out of millions of dollars in subsidies for low-income consumers. The commission inked a consent decree with American Broadband & Telecommunications Co., based in Toledo, on Friday. The FCC alleged the violations of Lifeline program rules nearly four years ago, saying the company padded its subscriber base by enrolling dead people and others to receive discounts, then pocketing the funds. The agency initially sought in 2018 some $63 million in proposed fines against...

