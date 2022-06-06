StockX Defends Authentication Process Amid Nike NFT Suit

By Tiffany Hu (June 6, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Sneaker resale marketplace StockX on Monday staunchly defended its authentication program after Nike accused the online platform of selling counterfeit sneakers, telling a New York federal judge the reasoning behind the retailer's latest claims is "suspicious at best." Last month, Nike asked for leave to include additional claims to its lawsuit accusing StockX of selling non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, that display the retail giant's sneaker designs without permission. Notably, Nike took aim at StockX's authentication process, alleging it has been able to purchase counterfeit Nike shoes "despite StockX's numerous guarantees of authenticity." But in a filing Monday, StockX disputed Nike's characterization...

