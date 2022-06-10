Essex Court Adds Corporate Lawyer From South Square

By Caleb Symons (June 10, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A junior barrister specializing in commercial litigation has joined Essex Court Chambers, the British law firm announced this week, in a move aimed at further expanding his practice specialties within the insolvency and corporate restructuring field. Alexander Riddiford, who previously practiced at South Square for a decade, told Law360 he also plans to branch into other areas of commercial law in his new role, including fraud, asset recovery and dispute resolution. His practice may eventually include issues dealing with crypto assets and smart contracts, too, which Riddiford said "is only going to grow in importance over time." "Chambers already has a...

