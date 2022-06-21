Supreme Court Won't Hear National Guard Civilian Pay Case

By Jon Steingart (June 21, 2022, 10:27 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a case brought by a federal employee who said his pay dropped when he was activated for National Guard service. A former human resources worker for Customs and Border Protection hit the end of the line when the Supreme Court declined to hear his case over pay differentials during his time in the Arizona Air National Guard. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Bryan Adams, a former human resources specialist for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection, said the agency wrongly denied his request for pay differentials for three periods...

