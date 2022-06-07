Consumers Say Coca-Cola Rewards No Longer Pay

By Greg Lamm (June 7, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers accused Coca-Cola on Monday in New York federal court of running a misleading rewards program that no longer allows them to redeem bottle caps for prizes with monetary value, instead only allowing them to make charitable donations. New York resident Glenn Coe claims that Coca-Cola negligently misrepresents a loyalty program that once enticed customers to search for alphanumeric codes inside bottle caps and redeem them for gift cards or other rewards, but now only allows customers to donate rewards to charities selected by Coca-Cola. "As a result of the false and misleading representations, the rewards program...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS