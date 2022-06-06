Philly Cops Want 3rd Circ. Revival Of Free Speech Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 6, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Eleven Philadelphia police officers disciplined over prejudiced and violent social media posts asked the Third Circuit on Monday to revive their free speech suit, arguing that a district court was too quick to determine the posts were disruptive to the workplace. In their appeal, the officers — who were disciplined, suspended or terminated — said they were penalized simply for exercising their First Amendment rights on their private social media accounts in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and anti-police sentiment. "Despite the lack of any evidence of actual disruption or negative impact on working relationships within the department,...

