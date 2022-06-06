11th Circ. Deals Twin Losses In Pandemic Coverage Suits

By Eli Flesch (June 6, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit dealt twin losses to a restaurant operator and a clothing store Monday, determining that each business failed to allege the kind of direct physical loss required for coverage under their insurance policies. The Eleventh Circuit dealt further losses to policyholders in pandemic coverage suits Monday, as the appellate court ruled against a restaurant operator and a clothing store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) The findings against Dukes Clothing in Athens, Georgia, and Restaurant Group Management LLC come as victories for their insurers, the Cincinnati Insurance Co. and Zurich American Insurance Co. The appellate panels deciding each of the business' cases...

